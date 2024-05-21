Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Acer’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Acer Price Performance
Acer stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Acer has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $5.05.
About Acer
