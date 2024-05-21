Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Acer’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Acer stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Acer has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media.

