Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 217,556 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,482,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

