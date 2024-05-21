Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,875 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 31,786,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,424,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

