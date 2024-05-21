Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 210 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of JBL stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. 1,730,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,293. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

