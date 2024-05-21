Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,630 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $514,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,950. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.