Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 798 Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117. The company has a market cap of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.