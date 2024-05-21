Activest Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,890,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,610. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

