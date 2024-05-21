Activest Wealth Management Has $52,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 492.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,592,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,989. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

