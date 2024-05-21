Activest Wealth Management Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 687.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,399. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

