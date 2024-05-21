Activest Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 421.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,064,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 948,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

