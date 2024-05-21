Activest Wealth Management Invests $60,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVDE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

