Activest Wealth Management Invests $60,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
AVDE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.