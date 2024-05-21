Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,171,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after acquiring an additional 559,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investments B.V. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,678,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VIST traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 1,147,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.93. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

