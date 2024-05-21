Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 288,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,857 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 201,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,404. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.