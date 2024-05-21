Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,622,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 392,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 176,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP remained flat at $14.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,080,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DESP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

