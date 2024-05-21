Adam Lee Soroca Sells 10,597 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 1.1 %

MGNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 1,425,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.