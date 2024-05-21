AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Claude Robert Kehler Buys 2,000 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Robert Kehler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $15,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,121.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 325,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a PE ratio of -771.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerSale Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 12.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.