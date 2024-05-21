AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Claude Robert Kehler Buys 2,000 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Robert Kehler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $15,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,121.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AerSale Price Performance
Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 325,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a PE ratio of -771.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
