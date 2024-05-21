AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 105,076 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 105,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $253,233.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Luis Dussan sold 55,043 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $143,662.23.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 11,754,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.17. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 8,382.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

See Also

