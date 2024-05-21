Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $4.29 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.48 on Monday, hitting $267.90. 2,650,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,506. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.