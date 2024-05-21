Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allient has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allient to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALNT opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. Allient has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allient will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNT. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allient

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.