Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 157,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 106,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $177.85. 16,972,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,044,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.