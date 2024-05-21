Alta Advisers Ltd Has $145,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. 4,038,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.