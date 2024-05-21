Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.7% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 210,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 6,016,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,739,014. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

