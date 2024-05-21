Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,832. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.