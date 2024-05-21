Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,832. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
