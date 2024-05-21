Analyzing Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) & Its Rivals

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 456 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 771 2454 6019 54 2.58

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 74.33%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -8,373.07% -131.40% -29.53%

Volatility and Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -4.21 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $131.40 million -$20.09 million -34.53

Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

