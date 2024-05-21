Analyzing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $949.74 million 8.25 $242.18 million $1.11 28.56 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.23 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.27

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 28.07% 7.23% 2.96% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 6 0 2.46 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $33.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

