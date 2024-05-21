Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 142,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 53,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

