Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 109,466 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,466 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,493. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.67 and a 12 month high of $253.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

