AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Increased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 3.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $715,198,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after buying an additional 1,951,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 7,739,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $79.25.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

