Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.80

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 111.33 ($1.41), with a volume of 1253893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.43).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £334.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,741.74). Also, insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,632.94). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

