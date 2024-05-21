Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Beam Global worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 39.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 345,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 23.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Beam Global Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.