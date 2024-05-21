Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $223.08 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $223.08 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.98 or 0.05439676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00058123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,247,611 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,867,611 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.