Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 6.7%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 134,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 168,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$26.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.20.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

