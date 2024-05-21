Berkshire Bank Sells 2,909 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. 177,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,016. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

