Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BERY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BERY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 553,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

