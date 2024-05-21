Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. 1,202,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,446. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

