Braemar (LON:BMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $317.64

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317.64 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.94), with a volume of 149900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.79).

Braemar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.15. The firm has a market cap of £88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3,444.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Braemar’s payout ratio is currently -14,444.44%.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

