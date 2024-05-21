CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $16.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.53% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. 45,636 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

