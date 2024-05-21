CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,479,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.