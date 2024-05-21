CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,598 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,217.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $16,988,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $995.59. The company had a trading volume of 324,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,076.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

