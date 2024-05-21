Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHTR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,642. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.