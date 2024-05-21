Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.85. 16,972,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,044,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

