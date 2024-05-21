ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
