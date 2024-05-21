ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

