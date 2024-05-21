Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Compugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CGEN

Compugen Trading Up 6.9 %

CGEN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 585,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.