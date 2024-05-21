CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 1%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.14 ($30.59) and last traded at €28.14 ($30.59). Approximately 19,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.42 ($30.89).
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.87.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.
