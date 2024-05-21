Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Trimmed by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

