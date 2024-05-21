Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.80

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.80 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.75 ($1.10), with a volume of 1584974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Costain Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.38. The company has a market capitalization of £241.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Insider Activity

About Costain Group

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($280,001.96). Insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

