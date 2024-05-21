CSP Inc. (CSPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 12th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. CSP has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSPI shares. TheStreet lowered CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,852.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,335,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,140 shares of company stock worth $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

