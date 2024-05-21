CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading Down 3.2%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

