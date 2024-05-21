Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 8,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

