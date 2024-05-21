Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 10,285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,637,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,165,492. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

